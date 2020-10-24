Adams, Jr., Floyd C.
October 4, 1930 - October 19, 2020
Brigadier General Floyd C. Adams, Jr., "The Leader," was born in Athens, Georgia the 4th of October 1930 to Mr. and Mrs. Floyd C. Adams.
He graduated from The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina in 1952 as a Distinguished Military Graduate and winner of the Douglas MacArthur Award as the nation's outstanding ROTC graduate. At the Citadel, he was class president and First Captain of the corps of Cadets. He was commissioned a second lieutenant of artillery in the regular Army. He began his 30-plus years of distinguished military service as an officer and a soldier on the 15th of June 1952.
In the years following, he believed his job in the army was to save lives and preserve the American way of life. He did that with strength, courage and integrity. He was a man of honor.
On December 27th, 1958, Captain Adams married the love of his life, Sally Ann Hart, daughter of General and Mrs. Charles E. Hart in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He departed shortly after for the Eighth Army in Korea where he won the General I.D. White Leadership Award for the outstanding unit commander.
On his return to the United States, he was assigned as an instructor at the US Army Artillery and Missile School, Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Following his promotion, Major Adams served three years as a tactical officer at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
After his graduation from the Armed Forces Staff College, he returned to Europe, taking command of the 2nd Battalion 83rd Field Artillery, and was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel. He spent a year in Vietnam and served successfully as the commander to three different battalions in the 9th Infantry Division.
Upon returning from Vietnam, Colonel Adams was assigned to the Pentagon. He attended the National War College and earned a master of science degree in international affairs from George Washington University.
His next two assignments were the 3rd Armored Division Artillery in Germany and secretary of General Staff, Headquarters, United States Army, Europe and Seventh Army, Heidelberg, Germany.
He was promoted to brigadier general and was assigned as the assistant chief of staff, Plans and Policy Division, Headquarters, Allied Forces, Southern Europe.
He returned to the United States in 1977 and assumed the position of deputy commanding general, US Army Recruiting Command, Fort Sheridan, Illinois.
In 1979, he assumed command of the First ROTC Region at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
General Adams' awards and decorations include the Silver Star, two Legion of Merits, three Bronze Star Medals, and numerous other accolades.
He retired from active duty in August of 1982 but remained an officer and soldier for the remainder of his life.
Duty, Honor, Country
Following his retirement, the General and Sally moved to Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club.
He was a respected and active member of the community and a faithful member of the All Saints Episcopal Church.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, "always setting the bar high."
He loved people and had a way of making those around him better. He was always willing to help others and give of himself. He appreciated everyone and everything in his life.
He is survived by his wife, bride as he called her, Sally, of 61 years and his three proud children, Susie, Bo and EB, that he loved and admired. He is also blessed with nine loving grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His family and legacy are and always will be his greatest blessing.
The General will be honored and buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
