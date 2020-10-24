Joyner, Barry Glenn
August 4, 1960 - October 23, 2020
Barry Glenn Joyner, 60, passed away early Friday morning, October 23, 2020, at his home.
Barry was born in Guilford County, the son of Parker Howell Joyner and Lucie Wilson Joyner on August 4, 1960. He and his wife, Missie, own and operate BJ's Grill in Stokesdale. He was a member of Flat Rock United Methodist Church and a graduate of Northwest Guilford High School, class of '78. Barry enjoyed cruise vacations and reading. Special times were spent with family, including a daily visit with his mother, Lucie. He was preceded in death by his father and a son, Bryant Joyner.
Surviving are his wife Missie Joyner; mother Lucie Joyner; children Amanda King (Shawn), Megan Joyner, Cassandra Sexton (SamBo), Leslie Ewell (Joe) and Pookie Quiroz (Jennifer); grandchildren Mya Joyner, Dylan, Smith, Kaily Sexton, Aidan King, Emmalee Sexton, Addison Priddy, Lydia King, Madi Sexton, Genevieve King, Joshua Quiroz, Baylee Joyner, Marlen Joyner, Beatrice King, and Wayde Quiroz; sister Linda Frazier; brothers Jerry Joyner (Glaisa), Ronnie Joyner (Judy), Ray Joyner (Jill), Bobby Joyner (Darlene), and Dan Joyner (Thea); several nieces and nephews as well as a host of customers he considered friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 26, at Oak Level Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Walker and Pastor Buster Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow at Flat Rock United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale and other times at the home. Funeral pandemic rules will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to ARCA, Addiction Recovery Care Association, 1931 Union Cross Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 24, 2020.