Reidsville — Alma Nance Clark
1938 - 2020
Alma Nance Clark, 82 years of age, journeyed to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home.
Born in Ruffin, NC to the late Eithel Aaron Nance and Patty Layne Nance.
Predeceased by her parents, sisters; Mary Nance McGee, Stella Nance Moody, brothers; Rev. Jack T. Nance, and Aaron Nance Jr.
Alma was a loving wife, Mama, Grammy, sister, aunt, loyal friend and many people considered her their surrogate "Mama Alma."
Survived by her husband of 64 years, Bill, son Eddie (Ruth), daughter Kathryn Clark Bishop (Tom), grandchildren Will and Katie Clark; siblings - brothers; Maynard Nance, Paul Nance, sisters; Allene Simpson, Sue N. Gunn and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and two BFFs, Berla Lasley and Joan Pruitt, and loving friends.
Saved at an early age at Ruffin Stacy Baptist, Alma later became a longtime faithful member of Community Baptist Church, Reidsville. She taught Sunday School, VBS, started the Jr. church program and served as church/school secretary several years. She enjoyed working with the Theatre Guild of Rockingham County. Alma loved to travel and enjoyed planning trips (including motorcoach) for seniors. Every trip involved preparation and payment. This, her final trip, was a free gift, paid for by Jesus Christ when he shed His Blood for all who will accept Him by faith. Purchased with His own blood.
Due to God's amazing grace and mercy, Alma bravely battled three cancers since 1996.
Alma's final trip was planned years prior....and now she has graduated to see the King of Kings, Jesus Christ! A graduate of Ruffin High School, she was a proud Miss Ruffin (always our beauty). Alma enjoyed walking on the beach, reading, writing poetry, and taking the survivor's walk in the Relay for Life each year.
She wished to thank her prayer partners who walked beside her on her journey.
A celebration of Alma's life will be Friday, October 23, at 1 p.m. with a graveside service at Evergreen Memory Gardens with Keith Anderson officiating. The family requests that all attendees please wear masks and be considerate of others with social distancing. You may sign the register book and see Alma at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory can be made to: Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Community Baptist Schools, 509 Triangle Road, Reidsville, NC 27320.
