Dean, Sr., Willard
April 15, 1924 - October 21, 2020
The Dean family lost its hero, the community of Greensboro lost a light, the nation lost a patriot and dozens of friends lost the best pecan pie baker on the East Coast, but eclipsing and simplifying this sense of loss is the ultimate win in the Lord welcoming home Willard Dean. In the early morning hours of October 21, 2020, Willard Dean, 96, was led by angels into the loving arms of his Savior.
At last, he will once again hold the hand of his childhood school sweetheart and wife of 68 years, Evon Welch Dean and kiss the cheek of his daughter Betsy Welch Dean. He will hug his father Robah Franklin Dean and mother Hattie Elizabeth Bull Dean and resume his role as middle child among sisters, Cleo Neal, Verlee Lowe, Elizabeth Dean, Addie McKaughan, Avahleen Cain and brother Waldo Dean.
He leaves behind, and with great challenge to carry on his wholesome and pure legacy, his daughter Susan McWhorter and her sons David and Will McWhorter, his son Willard Dean Jr. and wife Terri and their daughters Carly and Hallie Dean and his brother Bernard Dean.
Born on April 15, 1924, Willard was a Greensboro lifer. Growing up working on the family farm, he graduated from Colfax High School, and spent his free time playing baseball and courting Evon. After graduating from Oak Ridge Military Institute, he honorably served in World War II with the U.S. Army Air Force where he was stationed in the European Theatre. Not wanting to waste a moment, Willard married Evon on June 7, 1943 and deployed to Europe days later, serving until November 1945. Once back on U.S. soil, he built a home with his bride in Colfax, where they started and raised their family, and he worked for the North Carolina Probation and Parole until retirement in 1984.
Those who knew Willard – and you'd be hard pressed to meet someone who didn't – knew a man of steadfast faith, unwavering in the face of war, devastating loss and cancer, only growing stronger as his time grew shorter. Always behind the camera and never its focus, Willard embodied selflessness. Try as you might – and trust us, our family tried – you could not walk through the door after him, get on an elevator after him, reach for a bill faster than him, serve your plate after him or say "I love you big," bigger than him. We said he was selfless, but we didn't say he wasn't stubborn. Willard was a man of habit, sitting in his regular pew at First Baptist Church in Greensboro, ordering a cheeseburger – well-done – at lunch, beginning each morning with the News & Record and ending each day with a little something sweet, though on this he liked to switch it up, from cookies and ice cream to pie and candy.
His assuredness in the Lord's plan covered him with patience, confidence and an unfiltered joy. To things he couldn't control, he'd laugh and say, "whatever," and it is his untroubled and relaxed approach to life that we will perhaps miss the most. If we could all be a little more like Willard, many of the world's trivial issues would simply go away.
To the man who didn't partake in drinking but was the first to raise his glass in cheers, cheers to your beautiful, bold, impactful 96 years. Cheers to leaving us and this place better than you found them and may we honor you by doing the same. Cheers to the guidance you'll give us from heaven and please, for everyone's sake, give a little extra while we attempt to make your famous pecan pies for the first time.
The family will hold a private burial due to COVID-19 concerns and will schedule a memorial ceremony at First Baptist Church when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Evon Welch Dean Alumni Scholarship Fund, UNC-Greensboro PO Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402 or First Baptist Church of Greensboro, 1000 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro NC 27401.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 25, 2020.