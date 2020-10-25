Patterson, Wilma



December 23, 1939 - October 23, 2020



Wilma Hoover Patterson, age 80, of Asheboro passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Randolph Hospice House.



Mrs. Patterson was born in Randolph County on December 23, 1939 to John Marmaduke "Duke" and Nora Mae Kinley Hoover. Wilma was a 1958 graduate of Farmer School and a graduate of Asheboro Beauty School. She was retired as the owner of Country Manor Beauty Shop. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Good Times Club, the Susannah Wesley Women's Circle, the Christian Homemakers Sunday School Class, and the Asheboro Dazzlin Divas. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Patterson, and her siblings, Edith Loflin (Henry), Ben Hoover (Virginia), Wade Hoover (Ina), Joe Hoover (Nancy), Esther Shortsleeve (Jack), Stella Murray (H.B.), Bevilee Gallimore (Boyd), Clara Smith, and Maxine Hoover.



She is survived by sons, Rodney Patterson (Mary Neal) of Asheboro and Chad Patterson (Annette) of Asheboro; grandchildren, Jack Patterson, Luke Patterson, Gray Patterson, and Jacob Patterson (Maggie); and brother-in-law, Marshall Smith.



Wilma's body will lie in repose on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 pm at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1535 North Moore Road in Robbins with Dr. J.F. Howard Sr. and Fred Huffstetler officiating.



Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 300 South Main Street, Asheboro, NC 27203 or Hospice of Randolph, 416 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27203.



Pugh Funeral Home



437 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC 27203



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 25, 2020.