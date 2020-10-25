Divinie, David Clinton



David Clinton Divinie, 60, of Reidsville, passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020.



A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.



David was born to Rachel Roberts Divinie and the late James Clinton Divinie in Rockingham County. He loved his family with all his heart. He will be greatly missed.



He is preceded in death by his father, James C. Divinie.



He is survived by his mother, Rachel Roberts Divinie; children, Mike Divinie (Heather), Alex Mize (Tyler) and Gabby Divinie; several grandchildren and a loving extended family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 25, 2020.