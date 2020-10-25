Holmes, Manus Elbert
February 18, 1936 - October 19, 2020
Manus Elbert Holmes, 84, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Born Feb., 18, 1936, in Goldsboro, N.C. to Nathan and Mamie Holmes, Manus served in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Shaw University before dedicating 30 years of employment to the U.S. Postal Service. Manus was active in various organizations including the NAACP, Shaw Univ. Alumni Assn., the Greensboro Postal Credit Union Board, War Memorial Coliseum Commission, and N.C. A&T's Aggie Club. He was a longtime member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees.
Survived by sisters, Ruth Swain and Ida Holmes; wife of 38 years, Nancy; sons Manus (Shelia), Marcus (Elise), and Michael; grandchildren Maniecsha, Madison and Jadon; as well as a host of nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home at 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, N.C.
Interment will follow in Salisbury National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the J.T. Hairston Scholarship Fund at Shiloh Baptist Church in memory of Manus Holmes.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2020.