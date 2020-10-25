Scales, Ms. W. Belle



February 15, 1946 - October 22, 2020



Ms. W. Belle Scales, daughter of the late John W. Floyd Sr. and Alice S. Floyd, was born in Guilford County on February 15, 1946. She departed this life Thursday October 22, 2020 at Accordius Healthcare Facility after a long illness.



She was lovingly known as Dray, and will be remembered for her cheerful personality and her quick wit. She kept everyone around her filled with laughter. She was a loving mother, daughter and baby sister. She was a member of Anderson Grove Baptist Church and then a member of World Victory International Church with Adrian Starks as the pastor until her health declined. She was a graduate of Dudley Sr. High School and was retired from Guilford County School System in Greensboro, NC.



She is preceded in death by a sister, Mrs Ida Mae Bradley, two brothers, Mr. Roosevelt Floyd and John W. Floyd Jr.



She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Sonya Colvin of Sumter, SC and Nicole Y. Scales of Greensboro, NC. Sisters Melba Wiley of Greensboro NC, and Malene Simpson of Greensboro, NC. Brother, Mr Marvin Floyd (Jodi) of Lewiston, ME. Grandchildren Justin D. Scales, Jessika R. Colvin of Clemson, SC, Thomas J. Colvin of New Mexico, and Brandon D. Jones of Greensboro, NC. Great grandchildren Taja'un Eubanks-Scales, Brandon D. Jr, Bentley Z. Colvin, Zaydhen R. Colvin , Zariyah E. Colvin and a host of nieces and nephews , relatives and friends whom she truly loved.



Memorial services will be held on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 1:00 at Triad Cremation & Funeral Service at 2110 Veasley St Greensboro, NC.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 25, 2020.