Hines, Ted Clint
Gibsonville - Ted Clint Hines Sr., 86, died on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Carriage House in Greensboro, N.C.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Comers Rock Cemetery in Elk Creek, Va.
Ted was born in Elk Creek, Va., to the late Kyle Hines and Kate Funk Hines. He was a wartime Naval veteran having served during the Korean War. He spent his career as a computer technician for Cone Mills in Greensboro and served with the Greensboro City Police Reserves. He enjoyed woodworking and making things.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his sister Evelyn, his wife Lisetta "Tootsie" Wright Hines and his eldest son, Ted Clint Hines Jr. Ted is survived by his sons David, of Raleigh and Michael and wife Lori, of Gibsonville; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Carriage House for their excellent care. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 26, 2020.