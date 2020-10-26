Sams, Charity Lou



1940 - 2020



Charity Lou Sams, 80, of Greensboro died Friday, October 23, 2020 at her residence.



Funeral will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at New Testament Baptist Church while following the social distancing guidelines. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.



Mrs. Sams was retired from Richardson Vicks, Inc., now known as Proctor and Gamble. She was a long-time member of New Testament Baptist Church.



Charity is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy E. Sams.



She is survived by her children, Debbie Hopkins (Don), Tony Sams (Christie Ragan), Alisa Dennis (Brad), and Terry Sams (Angela); eleven grandchildren including Jeff Sams whom she raised as her son; twenty great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Lottie Fay Plummer and Marie Puckett (Mark); and a host of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 26, 2020.