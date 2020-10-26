Hamlin, Charlotte



April 4, 1939 - October 5, 2020



Charlotte Frances Hamlin of Greensboro departed this world at age 81 with a grateful heart for a full life with loving family and friends, a diverse and satisfying career and enriching life experiences. The daughter of Sarah (Sanders) and Bill Hamlin of Durham, NC, she was born in Knoxville TN and lived in nine states and Denmark and England over the course of her life and enjoyed exploring other cultures in her travels around the world. Teaching was an important part of her life as an elementary teacher in England and college instructor and a cultural diversity trainer and consultant. She held senior administrative positions in student services at three colleges and universities in Pennsylvania before retiring from Guilford College. A lifelong lover of public speaking and storytelling, in retirement Charlotte was a professional storyteller for 17 years, sharing stories with audiences of all ages and holding leadership roles in state and local storytelling organizations.



A graduate of Durham High School, she received the B.A. degree from Duke University (Phi Beta Kappa), M.A. from Villanova University and Ph.D. from Bryn Mayr College and also attended Indiana University and the University of London. She was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro, singing in the choir as was her lifelong delight.



She is survived by her son Erik Jacobsen of Oregon and daughter Susan Jacobsen of Rhode Island and grandchildren Hendrix, Ellery, and Palmer Jacobsen as well as her brother Tom Hamlin of Moneta, VA and his devoted family. Charlotte was grateful to have had supportive companions on her life odyssey, especially at Friends Homes at Guilford in recent years and former husbands Gilbert Jacobsen and Jim Weddle. Her remains will be buried in the Hamlin family plot at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham within the sound of the bells of Duke Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro or the International Civil Rights Museum.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 26, 2020.