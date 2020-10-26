Adkins, Jr., Thomas Ezekiel
February 2, 1945 - October 24, 2020
Thomas Ezekiel Adkins, Jr., 75, formerly of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Happy Home Church Cemetery with Rev. Bruce McBride officiating. Military graveside rites will be performed by the Rockingham County Honor Guard.
Thomas was born in Rockingham County to the late Thomas Ezekiel Adkins, Sr. and Mildred Adkins Strader. He served his country in the US Navy and retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company.
He is survived by his brother, Ronnie Adkins; sisters, Janice King and husband, Frank and Carol Ann Taylor and husband, Charlie; nieces and nephews; special friend, Shirley Rollins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Happy Home Church, Cemetery Fund, 6995 NC Highway 700, Ruffin, NC 27326.
Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 26, 2020.