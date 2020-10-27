Parks, Merril Elizabeth Neaves
August 3, 1936 - October 22, 2020
Mrs. Merril Elizabeth Neaves Parks, 84, passed away Thursday, October 22nd, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center with her caring son by her side. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, October 30th, at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC, with Rev. Burley Moore and Rev. Christopher Burcham officiating.
Merril was born August 3rd, 1936, in Wilkes County, NC, daughter of the late Thomas Morgan and Opal Neaves.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Parks was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Raymond H. Parks, her beloved daughter Vickie Lynn Parks and brothers, Thomas (Jack) Neaves and Kit Neaves.
Merril is survived by son, Raymond H. Parks Jr., and wife Beth; granddaughter Meredith Moore, and husband Brian; grandson Morgan Parks and wife Ashley, and Merril's sister, Mildred Anderson, and husband Smith.
Merril retired from Southern Bell (AT&T) after 31 years of service. She was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. High Point University awarded Merril an honorary degree upon her daughter Vickie's graduation for assisting with her daily college work, transcribing assignments into braille. Merrill was a dedicated member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for over 46 years, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and a member of the choir. She loved being a member and helping form the "ET" senior citizen club and various committees within her church. Merril joined Union Hill Baptist Church in 2018 after moving to Clemmons. She enjoyed the fellowship and attending services at her new church. Merril loved God and loved to serve the church. Merril devoted many years caring for Vickie as she fought a long battle with diabetes, and later she lovingly cared for her husband. Before her husband's illness, Merril and RH enjoyed traveling and seeing many places in the country, including some of their favorite places like Hawaii and Alaska. They also enjoyed their trip to Europe. In 2019, Merril and her son were able to travel to Israel and fulfilled her lifelong dream of walking in the footsteps of Jesus. She loved cheering on the N.C. State Wolfpack and watching sports with her son Ray and loved home cooked meals from her daughter-in-law, Beth. Merril was so very proud of her grandchildren, Meredith and Morgan, and was happy to have their spouses, Brian and Ashley, join the family.
In remembrance of Merril's life, the family asks in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Samaritan's Purse or the American Diabetes Association
.
Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Parks family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
.
