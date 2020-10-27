Barneycastle, Foy Ray
March 8, 1936 - October 24, 2020
Mr. Foy Ray Barneycastle, 84, resident of Semora, NC, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. His health had been declining over the last several years.
He was born in Surry County on March 8, 1936, a son of the late Oscar O. and Hester Ayers Barneycastle. Foy retired in 1996 from Southern Elevator Company of Greensboro and was also a retired member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local #80. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed both hunting and fishing. After his retirement, he and wife Judy made their home at Hyco Lake where he enjoyed both of these hobbies. Prior to his retirement, he had been a resident of the High Point area for many years.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of fifty-eight years, Judy Carmichael Barneycastle; five sisters, Anne B. Nolan of Hilton Head, SC, Ruby B. Tysor of Pinnacle, NC, Judy B. McGee of Tobaccoville, NC, Carolyn B. Moser of Mt. Airy, NC and Bonnie Lawson of Mt. Airy, NC; two brothers, Roger Barneycastle of Cana, VA and Odell Barneycastle of King, NC; and former son-in-law and family friends, Keith and Christina Stanley of High Point, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only child, Janet Barneycastle Stanley; and three brothers, Billy G. Barneycastle, Roy T. Barneycastle and Oscar Barneycastle Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Entombment will follow at Floral Garden Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. The family requests memorials be directed to Authora Hospice Care of Alamance-Caswell County, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com
.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 27, 2020.