Cooke, Patricia Tesh
May 6, 1931 - October 25, 2020
Patricia Tesh Cooke died at her home of 53 years in Greensboro, NC on Sunday, October 25th. Pat was born on May 6th, 1931, in Winston-Salem, NC, the only child of Wendell R. Tesh and Dorothy Hartman Tesh. She was a graduate of Hanes High School where she was a majorette. She attended Woman's College in Greensboro, NC until she transferred to UNC-Chapel Hill after marrying the love of her life, Millard Jackson "Jack" Cooke. She was always ready to take up a new activity from water skiing, fly-fishing, roller skating, to tap dancing. She was an artist whose paintings she gave to friends and family. She loved reading, movies and in later years took advantage of her computer to entertain herself. She always loved to be around people who made her laugh. She and her husband had a family business, Cooke Vending and Snax. She is a former member of First Christian Church in Winston-Salem.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jack Cooke, three children; daughter, Dottie Cooke, of Greensboro, son, Jacky Cooke (Susan), of Greensboro, daughter, Wendy McDonald (Wayne), of Randleman, nine grandchildren; Erin, Stephen, Melissa, Michael, John, Jackson, Anne, Tricia, and Maggie, and 14 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 28th at 2 p.m., 3771 Yadkinville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 27, 2020.