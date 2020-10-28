Shook, Noël Martin
Noël Leigh Martin Hatcher Shook, 45, of Greensboro, NC, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing should be observed and masks or face coverings should be worn. A native of Eden, NC, she was the daughter of Ronald Lee Martin and Cheryl Walker Roberts and had lived most of her life in Rockingham County. She was a certified nursing assistant and was preceded in death by her stepmother: Suzon Grogan Martin. Survivors include: her mother and stepfather: Cheryl W. Roberts and husband Charles of Greensboro, her father: Ronald Lee Martin of Eden, sons: Grayson Hatcher and Logan Hatcher, both of Eden, and Conner Shook of Columbus, OH, daughter: Madison Shook of Columbus, OH, brothers: Christian Martin of Eden, and Patrick Martin and wife Kristy of Annapolis, MD. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: cittyfh.com
.
Citty Funeral Home, Inc.
308 Lindsey St., Reidsville, NC 27320
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 28, 2020.