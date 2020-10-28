Menu
NoËL Martin Shook
Noël Leigh Martin Hatcher Shook, 45, of Greensboro, NC, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing should be observed and masks or face coverings should be worn. A native of Eden, NC, she was the daughter of Ronald Lee Martin and Cheryl Walker Roberts and had lived most of her life in Rockingham County. She was a certified nursing assistant and was preceded in death by her stepmother: Suzon Grogan Martin. Survivors include: her mother and stepfather: Cheryl W. Roberts and husband Charles of Greensboro, her father: Ronald Lee Martin of Eden, sons: Grayson Hatcher and Logan Hatcher, both of Eden, and Conner Shook of Columbus, OH, daughter: Madison Shook of Columbus, OH, brothers: Christian Martin of Eden, and Patrick Martin and wife Kristy of Annapolis, MD. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: cittyfh.com.

Citty Funeral Home, Inc.

308 Lindsey St., Reidsville, NC 27320
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 28, 2020.
