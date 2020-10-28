Camp, Barbara Watson



September 8, 1946 - October 25, 2020



On Sunday, October 25, 2020, Barbara Watson Camp, devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, took her last sip from this martini we call life at the age of 74. Barbara was born on September 8, 1946 in High Point, NC to Pat and Shirley Watson. Barbara built an admirable career working at Ciba-Geigy and Syngenta Crop Protection and it's there that she met the love of her life, Alan Camp.



Barbara and Alan traveled the world together, and while most of their relationship consisted of her telling him how clueless he was, there were occasions where you could get a glimpse of the true and deep love shared between the two of them.



Barbara never met a stranger and her home was the center of her universe. She had this immense gravity that pulled strangers, family and friends towards her, and like a black hole, once you were pulled in there was no getting out.



Barbara's greatest loves in life were (in this exact order): her family; her fur babies (Mia, Lexi, Chocks, Dawson and Abby); hosting regular family gatherings at the house; spending long days in the yard working on her monkey grass and azaleas; a great cup of coffee; watching horse movies; mixing a mean martini; consuming any and all food that was made for her; and quite frequently throwing out some pretty intense language at the men in her life.



She is preceded in death by her son Robbie, who has two children – Daniel and Matthew, and their mother Teri of Greensboro. She is survived by two great-grandchildren, Alayna and Leo with Logan due in January.



Additionally, she is survived by her daughter Ashley, her husband Ashley and their two children – Conner and Josie – all of Jamestown; her son Jake, and his husband Chris, of Greensboro; and her son Scott and his two children – Cara and Christa – of Greensboro; her sister Debbie Shepherd, her husband Bob, and their son, Derek, of High Point; and her sister Carol VanHook and her two children – Chuck and Richard – of High Point.



A public celebration of life will be held at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5 p.m., followed by a visitation with the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Guilford County Animal Shelter and/or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.



Cumby Family Funeral Service



1015 Eastchester Drive



High Point, North Carolina



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.