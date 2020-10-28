Enochs, Doris C.
February 23, 1935 - October 27, 2020
Doris (Dottie) Crews Enochs, loving wife of Herman Glenn Enochs, Jr., passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Born on February 23, 1935 in Greensboro, she was the daughter of D. F. Crews and Maude Greeson Crews. Dottie was a graduate of Greensboro Senior High School and the Woman's College of North Carolina. She was a public school teacher for many years. Dottie was also a tennis instructor and especially loved her time as an employee of Carlson's Antiques.
In addition to her husband of 62 years, survivors include son Herman Glenn Enochs, III and his wife Paige; daughter Elizabeth Enochs Davidson, and her husband William Scott Davidson, Jr.; son Robert Crews Enochs and his wife Wendy; and son Stephen Greeson Enochs and his wife Lisa. Dottie was the proud grandmother of Faire Davidson Barnes and her husband Andrew; William Scott Davidson, III; Carolyn Richards Davidson; Alisa Apanay Enochs; Stephen Crews Enochs; Henry Herman Enochs; Ava Elizabeth Enochs; Doris Lindley Enochs; and Eleanor Mullis Enochs.
A private service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Forbis & Dick Funeral Home is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 28, 2020.