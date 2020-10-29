Shelton, Eugene "Gene"
September 10, 1945 - October 26, 2020
STONEVILLE – It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene "Gene" Truman Shelton, age 75, of Stoneville, announces his passing on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Rockingham County Hospice Home in Reidsville, NC. He is now in the loving arms of Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior.
Gene was born September 10, 1945, the son of Pannell and Lillian Rakestraw Shelton. He was a native of Rockingham County and lived in the Anglin Mill community all his life. He was raised on a tobacco farm and loved being outdoors. He also loved to cook and will be remembered fondly for all of his wonderful dishes, especially his vegetable soup, homemade biscuits, and banana pudding. He looked forward to waking early every Sunday to prepare lunch for his family and friends before going to church. He was the owner of Shelton and Son Logging until his declining health in 2007. He was a faithful member of Mayo Christian Church for 35 years. Gene loved his family, especially his grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pauline Hensley and brothers, Buddy, Jamie, and Bob Shelton.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 51 years, Wanda Stovall Shelton of the home; children, Gretchen Shelton-Raiford (Phil), Greg Shelton (Kathryn), and Genna Holt (Chad); grandchildren, Chase, Claudia, Reid, Reese and Claire Raiford, Raychel and Grayson Shelton, Halle and Hollis Holt; sister, Joanne Hall (William); and brothers, Odell (Freeda) and Dewey (Juanita) Shelton.
Gene will lie in repose on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. with visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. at Mayo Christian Church, 4949 George Taylor Rd., Spencer, VA. The funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. Due to Covid-19, the service can be heard in the church parking lot on radio station 100.1. Face coverings and social distancing is recommended. Interment will follow in the Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, 2150 NC Hwy. 65, Reidsville, NC 27320.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
SANDY RIDGE, NC
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 29, 2020.