Ward, William Dace "Daddio"
February 14, 1921 - October 28, 2020
William Dace Ward "Daddio" has eternally joined the supreme architect of the universe to reside in the house not made with hands. He was born on Valentine's Day 1921 in Hopedale to the late William Avery Ward and Annie Vaughn Ward.
He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School, worked various jobs and married Vera Lee Boswell with whom he lived until her passing in 2009. At the beginning of WWII, he joined the U. S. Army Air Corps as a flight engineer, earning the rank of 2nd lieutenant.
After the war, he became very successful in the lighting fixture sales industry. He made many close friends in the industry and was well respected during his 50+ years in that business.
He was an avid NASCAR fan. He and his brother-in-law attended the inaugural Southern 500, Daytona 500 and World 600. They owned Jalopy Speedway in Hillsborough and hosted weekly dirt track races during the late 50's. He enjoyed supporting his children's sporting and civic events. He never missed an important event involving his children. He and his wife enjoyed many trips with friends and family through the years.
He was a lifetime member of Bula Lodge 409 AF & AM, Scottish Rite and York Rite Masonic Orders. He was a life member and past president of the Burlington Shrine Club and was a charter/lifetime member of the Amran Shrine Temple and Jesters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, two sisters and three brothers. He is survived by a very loving family including sister, Ann Ward Underwood (Harry); daughter, Vicki Ward Thompson (Charles); son, B. W. "Buz" Ward (Ellen); and grandchildren, Ward Thompson, Ginny Thompson Lamb (Marc), Carrie Ward Hanneman, Mark Ogburn (Cathy) and Mike Ogburn (Elizabeth); nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also loved by many extended family members and friends.
The family extends its deepest appreciation to all the staff at Homeplace of Burlington, especially the director Bonnie Thompson and all Hospice members that skillfully aided him during this time at Homeplace.
Masonic graveside rites will be held at Alamance Memorial Park on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1 p.m.
The family respectfully requests no flowers. Please send all memorials to Shriner's Crippled Children Hospitals, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 or AuthoraCare Collective Hospice, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215 or your favorite charity
.
Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.
Condolences can be offered online at www.richandthompson.com
.
Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave., Burlington, NC 27215
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 30, 2020.