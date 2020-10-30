Bowers, Patrick Konstantin
September 10, 2000 - October 21, 2020
GREENSBORO- With deepest sorrow, we announce our beloved son, Patrick Konstantin Bowers, passed Oct. 21, 2020.
Patrick was born Sept. 10, 2000, in Voronezh, Russia, and was adopted April 2, 2003.
Patrick's natural inquisitiveness and creativity sparked many interests, including photography, creating electronic music tracks, helping his dad restore cars and working with his mother on home renovations and designs.
That innate curiosity in how things worked led to the disassembly of many things over the years — and sometimes even putting them back together!
Patrick started his own lawn service in middle school and invested his earnings in an arcade claw machine that he could tinker with to better understand mechanics and programming.
He loved riding 4-wheelers and his Honda dirt bike, spending many weekends riding in South Greensboro with family and friends. Any time spent in the outdoors was soothing to him, but swinging was always his favorite way to relax and reset.
Entertaining people was another of Patrick's gifts. His middle school drama class led to acting classes and, eventually, being cast as an extra in an episode of HBO's The Watchmen. He lit up when telling a joke or a story, and he was perfecting his comic timing to get a laugh whenever he had a funny observation or story to tell.
Patrick graduated from Grimsley High School in 2019 and was attending Guilford Technical Community College. He attended and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he was active in its youth group throughout middle school and high school.
Patrick loved Scouting, first as a Cub Scout in Pack 104 and later as a member of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 101, where he achieved First-Class rank.
Patrick is survived by his parents, Bryan and Kendra Neese Bowers of Greensboro, his brother Alexander, and his sister Catherine, both at home. He leaves his maternal grandparents, Thomas R. and Janice Neese of Greensboro and his paternal grandparents, Marylee and Michael Taft of Wendell, along with Ronald and Connie Bowers of Chesapeake, VA.
Additionally, Patrick leaves behind grandparents Patrick and Deborah Dudley of Wake Forest and Patricia Jordan Mead of St. Louis, MO, along with an abundance of aunts, uncles, cousins, and his birth family in Russia who were present in his life.
The family will remember Patrick in a private graveside service in Greensboro with plans of a celebration of life service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tristan's Quest 501 (c) (3) of Greensboro, supporting children and adolescents with emotional/behavioral challenges. Jean Allen, Ph.D.,Tristan's Quest, 1325-C South Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406. 1-336-547-7460
Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 30, 2020.