Phipps, Robert "Barney"



1955 - 2020



Robert "Barney" Phipps, 65, of Brown Summit, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence.



The family will have a memorial gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service.



Robert was employed with Southern Optical in Greensboro for more than twenty years. He was also a proud UNC Tarheel basketball fan.



Robert is preceded in death by his son, Robert Scott Phipps, and his parents, Carlton and Mary Frances Phipps.



He is survived by his wife, Susan Phipps; daughter, Cristal Huffines, both of the home; and grandchildren, Justin Burns of Charlotte and Ethan Huffines of Brown Summit.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27261.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 30, 2020.