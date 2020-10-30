Menu
Robert H. "Robbie, Rob" Tucker
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Tucker, Robert "Robbie" "Rob" H.

October 7, 1945 - October 27, 2020

Robert "Robbie" "Rob" H. Tucker of Oak Ridge, NC, passed away on October 27, 2020, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital following a short illness.

He was born on October 7, 1945, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to Harvey R. Tucker and Jetty W. Tucker. He was predeceased by his father and former wife, Sharon Tucker. Survivors include his daughter, Sonia LaTina Walker (Chad), bonus granddaughters, Olivia and Tessa.

He is also survived by his mother, Jetty W. Tucker, Greensboro; sister, Karen Sue Matthew, Greensboro; brothers, Gene Tucker (Susan), Greensboro; Ryan Tucker, Greensboro; Reggie Tucker (Dawn), Ocean Isle, NC; Rodney Tucker, Nashville, NC; four nieces, a nephew and numerous cousins.

Robbie worked at various jobs in New Jersey and North Carolina, and for over the past 10 years, worked as a delivery driver for Carolina Diner. He enjoyed NASCAR, Ford automobiles, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, westerns, history, cooking, especially chili and cakes; and hanging with friends. He was a dedicated member of Moravia Moravian Church in Oak Ridge, NC.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 31st, at Forbis & Dick, Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robbie's memory can be made to Moravia Moravian Church, 2920 Oak Ridge Rd., Oak Ridge, NC 27310.

Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home
