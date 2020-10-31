Smith, Brock
When the sun broke through after the storm on Thursday afternoon, Brock Smith slipped away peacefully without regret or complaint. He left behind 95 years of a life spent radiating goodness to all who knew him. A fighter to the end, "Brock the Rock" earned this name in the boxing ring, on the battlefield, and throughout his life standing up for others in need.
He and his twin sister, Jane, were the first of two sets of twins of the ten children born to Tracy and Grover Smith. Brock joined the U.S. Army, serving as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the 508 PIR. He received the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart for his service and sacrifice in the Ardennes during the Battle of the Bulge.
In 1947, he married Doris Mitchell, a school teacher and director of Christian education at Glenwood Presbyterian Church where he has been a member since 1933. He was also a member of many civic organizations throughout his community.
During their 31 years of marriage, Doris and Brock had two children and traveled the world together during his years at Southern Radio Corp. He lost her to cancer in 1978. Two years later, he married Jeane Bell. They were married for 29 years until her death in 2009.
His hidden strength was in his optimism--always stopping to smell the roses along the way. He loved to tell a good story or a better joke. He was the life of every party due to his quick wit, his easy nature, and his talent for dipping and spinning the ladies across the dance floor. He will be forever remembered for his rare joyful serenity that only increased with age and continued into his last days.
Brock leaves his two children, Kathie Lee (Bob) and Phil Smith; granddaughter Kristin Kennedy (Chad) and their children Gabe, Kathryn, and Tyler. He leaves a stepdaughter, Jan Smith (Bert) and their daughters, Megan and Lindsay. He also leaves a special chosen grandson, Joey Baer.
Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1st, at Guilford Memorial Park. There will be plenty of room for social distancing. Masks are required. Bring a lawn chair, if needed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Glenwood Presbyterian Church, 1205 Glenwood Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403 OR to AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405.
