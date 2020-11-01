Kleisch, Deborah Sue



March 4, 1950 - October 22, 2020



Deborah Sue Kleisch, 70, passed away Thursday October 22nd at Cone Hospital with her daughters by her side. Born in Bridgeport Connecticut, Debbi was the daughter of Arthur Joseph and Muriel Berry Kleisch. She was the first of two children. She spent her formative years growing up in Roanoke, Virginia. Debbi graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Stratford College with a concentration in painting and ceramics. During her college career she also studied printmaking in Florence, Italy. Debbi became a production potter / teaching Artist-in-Residence in Scarborough, Maine where she inspired and influenced children's creative spirit. Once she returned to the South Debbi began a thirty year career in interior design. Before all else, Debbi was an artist. She returned to the easel in 2008 and loved it until the day she died. Debbi will be remembered for her creativity and artistry. For those who loved her she will be remembered most for her humor, laugh, and smile. Her love for the arts ran almost as deeply as the love for her family. Debbi is survived by her favorite ex-husband Jerry Cecil and good friend Elizabeth Gee. Her children Kimberly Kleisch, Ashleah Lester, and son-in-law Chris Lester. Her grandchildren; Beverly Bowen, Logan Lester, Sawyer Lester, and Wyatt Lester. Her brother Dr. Rodger Kleisch, sister-in-law Tresa Kleisch, and their children; Emily Kleisch, Dr. David & Margaret Anne Kleisch, and Katherine Kleisch. She is also survived by a host of extended family and friends that loved her. A private outdoor memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Friends who are able are invited to a small gathering in her honor. Please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers the family asks that friends donate to the Debbi Kleisch memorial fund through the Danville Museum of Art and History, so they may continue creating and teaching with the Stratford Arts equipment Debbi toiled with in her college years. The family would also like to thank Cone Health and their team of nurses for their extraordinary care.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 1, 2020.