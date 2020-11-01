Taylor, Virginia "Ginny"



March 14, 1919 - October 27, 2020



Ginny Taylor of Greensboro, went home to be with the Lord on October 27, 2020.



She was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 14, 1919. Ginny was married to Delmer Louis Taylor for 66 years. A business opportunity brought the family to Greensboro. They started an electroplating business of which she was the Vice President. Ginny did the books, drove the truck, ran the plant, and anything else needed. She was an avid duplicate bridge player. She did community service with First Presbyterian Church. Ginny enjoyed the symphony and going to plays and traveling extensively visiting over 30 countries and every State. She was a great cook and was well known for her lemon meringue pie. She divided her year equally between living in Greensboro and Linville Land Harbor.



She is survived by her daughters, Adele Singletary and husband of Greensboro, and Sharon Parrish and husband of Winston Salem, NC; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving her is Beauregard, her toy poodle, given to her by friends for her 100th birthday, and brought her great joy.



She is a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile, Centenary Methodist Church, or AuthoraCare.



We are going to sorely miss "The Matriarch."



A celebration of Life Service will be held and announced at a later date.



