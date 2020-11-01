Mottinger, Doris Teague
July 20, 1938 - October 30, 2020
Doris Teague Mottinger, 82, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family in Burlington on October 30, 2020. She is survived by her sons Kenneth Vincent Mottinger and Walter T. (Ted) Mottinger IV, daughter-in-law, Michelle Harris Mottinger and cherished grandsons, Zachary Harris and Matthew Stephen Mottinger.
She was born on a farm in Macon County near Franklin N.C. to Elmon Marion and Wilma Moffitt Teague, both deceased. She is also survived by her sister Frances Teague (Jim) Tate, brother James M. (Carolyn) Teague of Burlington N.C., nieces Connie Tate Adams, Katherine Tate Parker, Susan Teague Reed and nephews, Ed Tate and Mitchell Teague.
Doris was a graduate of the Women's College of UNC (UNC-G) with a degree in Home Economics and was an active member of the ADK sorority. She was a teacher with Alamance/Burlington School System for 30 years. Doris was a member of First Presbyterian Church, active in Sunday School and Circle 4 and served as a deacon. She and her late husband Pete also enjoyed working with the Furniture Ministry.
Doris was preceded in death by her infant son Stephen Teague and husband Walter T. (Pete) Mottinger.
After a medical mission trip to Peru, her life was transformed in meeting the Vargas family as well as their community of friends and family. Her special Peruvian children called her "Mama Doris." They include Elizabeth, Victor, Hans, Robinson, Leslie, Daniel B. and Daniel C. This inspired her to take Spanish classes for over 15 years. She was passionate and involved in the lives of her treasured Peruvian children.
Family was extremely important to Doris and she treasured the family reunions and holiday time. She was able to travel on many adventures with her children and grandchildren, most recently including Alaska, Hawaii and London.
In first meeting Doris, you were greeted by her warm smile and would be surrounded with laughter. She brought humor to all situations.
The family will receive friends at the Rich and Thompson Mortuary in Burlington from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Monday, November 2, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 3, 2020. We welcome your participation in the celebration of her life. Please remember to be socially responsible and wear your mask and bring a chair if desired.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Burlington, c/o The Furniture Ministry, 508 West Davis Street, Burlington, NC 27215.
