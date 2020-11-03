Wahl, Jr., Joseph Francis
January 25, 1936 - October 28, 2020
Joseph Francis Wahl, Jr., 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Beacon Place.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, followed by interment at Westminster Gardens Cemetery.
Joseph was born in Queens County, NY on January 25, 1936, a son to the late Joseph Wahl, Sr. and Margaret Nealon Wahl. He and wife Caroline Ann Hausch Wahl celebrated 55 years of marriage before her passing on February 27, 2019. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, John Wahl. Joseph earned his bachelor's degree from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, NY and worked in computer development for most of his 37 years with Western Electric and AT&T. He supported Ameritec and NYNEX with software upgrades and worked on air defense systems through Western Electric for 6 to 7 years. He and his wife Caroline were members of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
Surviving are cousins, Patricia Lavin and Mary Collins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 3, 2020.