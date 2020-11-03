Shelton, Rhoda Cummings



July 28, 1931 - November 1, 2020



Mary "Rhoda" Cummings Shelton, 89, of Reidsville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Pastor Eric Lineberry officiating. The pallbearers assisting with the service are Eric Martin, Michael Vincent, Bruce Hall, Steve Cummings, Shane Shelton and Dwayne McDaniel.



She was born on July 28, 1931 to George Bartlett Cummings and Mary Jane Jarrett Cummings, both deceased. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 46 years, Nuel Lee Shelton, and two brothers, David Cummings and Herman Cummings, and three sisters, Pattie Holland, Corene Fulp and Betty Sue Roark.



Rhoda worked at Chase Bag Co., Upper Piedmont Research Station and Sears, and also farmed with her husband and was a wonderful homemaker.



She was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church until declining health prevented her from attending. Over her lifetime she was a Sunday School teacher, choir member, youth leader and a true servant of Christ, always giving of her time and putting others ahead of her own needs. She loved her husband, her girls, her sons-in-law, her grandchildren, her extended family and friends.



She is survived by her daughters, Odelia Shelton Mabe (Allen), Rebecca (Becky) Shelton Martin (Joey), and Rhonda Shelton Johnson (Richard). Grandchildren are Joe "Eric" Martin, Michael Vincent (Megan), Tracy Johnson Hall (Bruce), Elizabeth Johnson (Chris), Lisa Johnson Medina (Thomas). Great-grandchildren are Josh, Liam, Natalie, Kinsley, Emberleigh, Tatum, Brock, Haley, Alex, Lucas, and Peyton. Also, she is survived by her brother-in-law, John Henry Shelton, and sisters-in-law, Ruth Cummings and Bessie Cummings, and many nephews and nieces, and a dear friend, Mary Moore.



No matter what you called her, Mama, Mama Rhoda, Mama Row-Row or Rotten Rhodie, she always put the needs of others first and she will be greatly missed.



Friends and family can view the body and sign the guestbook at Wilkerson Funeral Home beginning Tuesday afternoon, November 3rd and the family will be accepting visits at her home.



Flowers are appreciated or memorials can be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, c/o Bldg. Fund Loan Repay, P.O. Box 184, Reidsville, NC 27323.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 3, 2020.