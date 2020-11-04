York, Sr., Frank Walton
March 6, 1934 - October 31, 2020
Frank Walton York, 86, passed away peacefully with family on October 31, 2020 at Friends Home Guilford.
Frank was born in Greensboro to William Marvin York and Gladys Wilson York on March 6, 1934. He attended McCauley Military Academy and graduated from Greensboro Senior High (now Grimsley) in 1952. He graduated from the University of North Carolina Hill's business school and then graduated from North Carolina's Law School in 1957. From law school, he entered the United States Army, and after, he served in the North Carolina National Guard. While in college, Frank met his wife, Sandra Jean Love, whom he married on August 3, 1957.
He worked for the law firm of York, Boyd and Flynn and Newman Machine Company upon completion of his military service. In 1974, he became president of Newman Machine Company. As president of Newman, he worked to improve the woodworking industry serving on both the Wood Machinery Manufacturers of America and International Woodworking Fair board of directors. He also served on many boards to improve manufacturing both in North Carolina and in the United States.
Frank was also involved in his community serving on numerous boards and projects including Guilford Technical Community College, the Greensboro Jaycees, Green Valley Pool and Jaycee park and sports complex. As an avid sports fan, he was a member of the University of North Carolina's Rams Club and attended as many college football and men's basketball games and tournaments as possible while he was able. He also coached little league football for the Green Valley Gators. His service extended to many boards and committees in various interests of his children throughout their childhood.
He is survived by his wife, Jean, his son Frank Walton York, Jr. (Gina), his daughter Sandra Elizabeth York, his granddaughter Ashton Ann York (fiancée Carson Milner) and his grandson, Christopher Dillon York.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Friends Home Guilford and Friends Home West for their great care and attention to Frank's needs over the past few years, especially William, Cynthia and Betty. We would also like to thank Comfort Keepers, Sally, Regina and Alexa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403 or to Friends Home West, 6100 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410.
An outdoor funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Centenary United Methodist Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will apply. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
.
.
