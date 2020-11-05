Meador, Leola Dickerson



Leola Dickerson Meador left the bonds of earth to go to her eternal home (June 17, 1940 – Nov. 3, 2020).



A funeral service to celebrate Leola's life will be held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at the Eden Drive-In, 106 Fireman Club Rd., Eden, NC at 2 p.m. The family will gather to greet friends at 1 p.m. and requests that all attendees stay in their vehicles during the funeral service. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.



The committal will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, 1821 Ashley Loop, Reidsville, NC. Both services will be accessible via FM radio.



Wilkerson Funeral Home will be serving the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 5, 2020.