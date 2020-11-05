Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leola Dickerson Meador
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Meador, Leola Dickerson

Leola Dickerson Meador left the bonds of earth to go to her eternal home (June 17, 1940 – Nov. 3, 2020).

A funeral service to celebrate Leola's life will be held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at the Eden Drive-In, 106 Fireman Club Rd., Eden, NC at 2 p.m. The family will gather to greet friends at 1 p.m. and requests that all attendees stay in their vehicles during the funeral service. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The committal will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, 1821 Ashley Loop, Reidsville, NC. Both services will be accessible via FM radio.

Wilkerson Funeral Home will be serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.