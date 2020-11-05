Warfe, Mildred "Mickey" Evelyn
November 11, 1931 - November 3, 2020
Mildred "Mickey" Evelyn Warfe, 88, passed away on November 3, 2020 after a brief stay at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point. She was a resident for several years at Clapp's Assisted Living in Pleasant Garden. Mickey was preceded in death by her mother, Ora Brady McCoy, and siblings, Ruth Clayton of Washington, D.C., Jeanine Bechtler of Louisville, KY, and Douglas Warfe of Elmira, NY. She is survived by her sister, Cleo W. Strader of Pleasant Garden.
Mickey was an active lifelong member of Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church and spent most all of her years caring for children where she touched the lives of many in a loving and positive way.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 9, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church. Those attending are asked to comply with appropriate Covid-19 protocol, wearing masks and social distancing.
Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Warfe family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 5, 2020.