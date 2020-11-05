Farlow, Joseph "Joe" Branson
July 15, 1961 - November 2, 2020
Joseph "Joe" Branson Farlow, 59, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Marlboro Friends Meeting Cemetery, 2668 Marlboro Church Rd., Sophia, NC 27350 with Pastor Mike Gates officiating. The family will receive friends at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel, 515 N. Elm St., in Greensboro on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m.
Joe was born in Greensboro on July 15, 1961 to David and Cleona Farlow. At an early age he learned about the printing business from spending time at his father's business. After high school, he received his associate's degree from Letourneau College in Longview, Texas. His interest in cars was evident by being a member of The Piedmont Motor Club for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cleona Jewel Estep Farlow.
He is survived by his father, David L. Farlow, and his sister, Jewel A. Farlow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 5, 2020.