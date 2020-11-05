Crosland, James D.
James D. Crosland, age 92, of Greensboro, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.
A memorial service will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. The family will receive friends following the service from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel. COVID-19 protocol will be observed.
James Crosland was born August 24, 1928 in Bennettsville, SC to the late Edward and Emma Crosland. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. After serving his country, he graduated from the University of South Carolina and then began a career that lasted over 40 years as a sales executive in the steel fabrication industry. Mr. Crosland was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church where he taught Sunday school, served as a deacon and an elder. James also was a president and served on the board of Green Valley Pool, and a member of the Civitan Club. Most of all, Jim Crosland was a selfless person, and a loving man, husband and father.
He is survived by his daughter Laura Elizabeth Crosland, son J. Drake Crosland Jr., sister Elizabeth Chapman, nephew Duncan Chapman, and niece Elizabeth C. Johnson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara Derrick Crosland.
Memorials may be made the Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to Authoracare Collective at 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 5, 2020.