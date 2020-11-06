Smith, Carl Wayne
March 31, 1959 - November 2, 2020
Carl Wayne Smith was born March 31, 1959 in Leaksville, NC and passed away on November 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. His life will be celebrated at a private service Monday, November 9th at 2 p.m. at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 8th at the funeral home.
Wayne graduated from North Carolina State University in 1983, with a bachelor's degree in environmental design in architecture and was later admitted to architect membership in the American Institute of Architects in 1994. He practiced architecture in Greensboro for 35 years and was the owner of Smith Architecture, PA. From a young age, he indicated an interest in building and painting, but it was Wayne's Grandpa Axsom and Uncle Genie Axsom who encouraged and provided the foundation of his knowledge and love of construction. Wayne displayed this in his day-to-day passion of design as well as the renovation of several of his personal homes. His knowledge and expertise were recognized by the Greensboro Historic Preservation Commission, where he served two terms from 2014 to 2019. Wayne also served as a volunteer on the Design Review Committee, which provided technical advice to property owners in historical districts.
Wayne's legacy is of a man whose work and personal life reflected his belief that everything should be done right the first time. He had a dry wit and a loyal circle of close friends which he loved. Outdoors was his favorite place to be and he had a lifelong love of water, rivers, lakes, and enjoying an outdoor fire. His younger years were spent canoeing with friends and later boating on Lake Tillery, where he taught himself to wake board in his 50's. Wayne was an avid reader, movie buff and cultivated a love of music beginning in high school. He was a talented drummer and guitarist and played in several bands including Alias, Backlash, Rock Bottom and Avetas.
Surviving Wayne are his college sweetheart and wife, Jane Amber Younts of Greensboro; mother, Judith Axsom Smith; father, James Wayne Smith (Janice); brother, James A. "Tony" Smith (Theresa); nephew, James Cooper Smith; niece, Addison Reece Smith; special cousin, Janet Axsom; godchildren, Grey Adam and Gwendolyn Anne Davis; special young friends Carter Eldridge and Ethan Paul Humphrey; and his beloved pets Sophie and Badin. He is also survived by parents-in-law, Sibyl Radford and Junius Leroy Beaver; sisters-in-law, Karen Younts Griffin (Bobby D.); and Susan Younts Laws (Lindsay); their children Kimberly A. Griffin; Victoria Griffin Caldwell (Stephen L.); Kelly Archer Fincher (Mitchell C.); and Lucy Amber Archer (boyfriend Caleb H. Woolard); great-nieces Madeline E. Fincher and Evva L. Caldwell; and great-nephew Dalton C. Fincher.
Preceding Wayne in death are his maternal grandparents, Carl Houston, Sr. and Marie Bolick Axsom; paternal grandparents, James Paul and Nora Taylor Smith; and special uncle and aunt, Carl Houston, Jr. and Elsie Corum Axsom.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of one's choice
or Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 3015 E. New York Street, Suite A2 #285, Aurora, IL 60504.
The family requests that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing during the visitation and service.
.
.
