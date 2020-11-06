Greensboro — Norma Donnell, 78, died Friday, October 30, 2020. Public viewing is 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 7 in Hargett Funeral Service, 905 E. Market St. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street , Greensboro, NC 27401
Nov
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
New Goshen United Methodist Church
3300 Randleman Road , Greensboro, North Carolina
Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal!! Praying that God gives you comfort Greg. I’m going to miss seeing Ms. Jean working in her yard, she always had a smile, and words of encouragement. Ms. Jean will surely be missed in the neighborhood. Penny McCullum & family