Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond S. Collins
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Collins, Raymond S.

June 19, 1930 - November 5, 2020

Mr. Raymond S. Collins, 90, of Greensboro, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital following an extended illness.

A private committal service will be held at River Hills Community Church Cemetery in Lake Wiley, SC at a later date.

Raymond was born June 19, 1930 in Baltimore, MD, the son of Steven and Irene Stenzy Collins.

Raymond was a track scholarship graduate of Johns Hopkins University earning a degree in chemical engineering. He was employed for over 19 years with Diamond Shamrock Corp. and later left to become a consultant. Along with his eldest son Raymond, Raymond was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. He enjoyed stamp and coin collecting and was a voracious reader. Raymond always stayed up with current affairs but most of all was very grateful for his family. He will be missed.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Collins and his brother, Steve Collins.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Robin Giblin (Tom) of Greensboro; sons, Raymond Collins (Karen) of Houston, TX and Michael Collins (Debbie) of Strongsville, OH; grandchildren, Lianne Armpriester (Tony), Raymond and Bradley Collins; 2 great-grandchildren; niece Donna, nephews Steve and David and special dear friends in Whitehall.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.