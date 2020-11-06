Collins, Raymond S.
June 19, 1930 - November 5, 2020
Mr. Raymond S. Collins, 90, of Greensboro, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital following an extended illness.
A private committal service will be held at River Hills Community Church Cemetery in Lake Wiley, SC at a later date.
Raymond was born June 19, 1930 in Baltimore, MD, the son of Steven and Irene Stenzy Collins.
Raymond was a track scholarship graduate of Johns Hopkins University earning a degree in chemical engineering. He was employed for over 19 years with Diamond Shamrock Corp. and later left to become a consultant. Along with his eldest son Raymond, Raymond was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. He enjoyed stamp and coin collecting and was a voracious reader. Raymond always stayed up with current affairs but most of all was very grateful for his family. He will be missed.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Collins and his brother, Steve Collins.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Robin Giblin (Tom) of Greensboro; sons, Raymond Collins (Karen) of Houston, TX and Michael Collins (Debbie) of Strongsville, OH; grandchildren, Lianne Armpriester (Tony), Raymond and Bradley Collins; 2 great-grandchildren; niece Donna, nephews Steve and David and special dear friends in Whitehall.
