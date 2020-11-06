Webster, Marian Porfilio
STOKESDALE – Marian Porfilio Webster, 79, left this earthly life Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home, followed a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Interment will be held in Woodland Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged.
Marian was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on February 17, 1941, to the late Ralph Porfilio and Josephine San Felice Porfilio. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was very involved in her church, member of the praise and worship team, and worked with urban ministries.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Lee Webster; brothers, Anthony, Joseph, and Ralph Porfilio, Jr.
Survivors include sons, Larry Webster (Janet), Scott Webster, Brian Webster (Belva), and Michael "Chip" Confer; daughters, Deborah Berger (Phil) and Michelle Barner-Morris (Rufus); sister, Sandra Vogel; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 6, 2020.