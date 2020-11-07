Starnes, Joe



November 11, 1932 - October 30, 2020



Joe Starnes passed away on October 30, 2020, just shy of his 88th birthday. Joe spent his final days covered in prayers by family and friends who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.



Joe is survived by his wife, Nancy Starnes, two daughters and their husbands, Cyndi and Tom Cioffi of Ninety Six, SC, Connie and Paul Purdue of Nashville, TN, grandsons, Andrew Cioffi and his wife, Kaleigh of Chicago, IL, Lewis Purdue and his wife, Jillian of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Caleb Purdue of Nashville. He is also survived by his sister and her husband Joanne and Al Schroetel of Wilmington, NC as well as many nieces and nephews.



The son of the late James Wesley and Fannie Phifer Starnes, he enjoyed growing up with his brothers and sisters in North Carolina. Joe was preceded in death by his brothers: Jimmy, Charles, and Billy and his sister, Martha.



Joe loved living along the coastal area of NC. As a student at Topsail High School, he earned extra spending money by trolling the waters in his little boat and selling "Spots" to the local fish houses. No job was ever too small for him; he carried coal up to the stoves and heaters at the school in exchange for free lunches. Later he drove the school bus his junior and senior year. When it was suggested that Topsail form a basketball team, Joe, along with other students, helped transform a WWII quonset hut into the only gymnasium at Topsail High School. Excelling in sports, especially baseball, left Joe with a love for physical activity. He was catcher in the semi-pro Coastal NC Baseball League in late 1950's.



That gym at Topsail proved to be very important: it was there that he met the love of his life, Nancy, while attending a basketball game. They married in 1958 and formed a powerful partnership as they raised their two daughters. Their marriage has provided a great model for their daughters as well as their grandsons.



Living in NC for most of his life, Joe graduated from Topsail High School and studied at Wilmington College (UNC-Wilmington) before serving as a medic with the US Army in Korea. Upon his return from overseas, he worked for Bellamy Drug Company. In 1962, he joined Mallinckrodt as a pharmaceutical salesman and became zone sales manager. In 1981, he joined Boehringer Ingelheim and Norwich-Eaton division of Proctor and Gamble as national sales manager. He finished his career as national diagnostics sales manager with Bristol Myers Squibb.



While career moves took him and Nancy to Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, and New Brunswick, NJ, he was always a Tarheel at heart and enjoyed their home in Greensboro most of all. Just weeks ago, Joe and Nancy had moved to be closer to their daughter in SC.



The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Joe. Family vacations were camping adventures at the seashore or mountains, or great adventures all the way to Canada. His retirement was celebrated with a cross-country RV trip, building memories for his grandson who was able to tag along for much of the journey. He loved building tree swings for his grandsons to enjoy as well as canoe paddles in the backyard pond. Joe enjoyed backyard barbeques and supper on the deck, much more than eating in the finest of restaurants. He found great joy sitting on his front porch, enjoying the peace and quiet and "counting the cars."



Joe was an active member of Tabernacle UMC and served on many committees and boards throughout the years. Once Covid concerns are abated, a celebration of life will honor Joe's legacy. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pastor's Discretionary Fund at Tabernacle UMC, 5721 Methodist Rd. Greensboro, NC 27406.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 7, 2020.