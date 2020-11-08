Billie Jean Wyatt
Reidsville — Billie Jean Wyatt, 75, of Reidsville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Covington Wesleyan Church with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens.
Born on October 1, 1945 in Harlan, KY, Billie Jean grew up in the Draper section of Eden, NC. She retired in 1999 from Rockingham County School's Bus Garage. She spent her retirement years doing what she loved: taking care of her grandchildren, baking delicious cakes and pies and being part of the JOY group at Covington Wesleyan Church, where she was a member.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ethel Dillon, her beloved daughter, Sherry Wyatt and sister, Catherine Brown.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Bobby Wyatt; son, Steve Wyatt and wife, Angel; grandchildren, Grayson and Julie Wyatt; several half brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be made to Covington Wesleyan Church, JOY Group, 3218 Vance Street Extension, Reidsville, NC 27320.
Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 8, 2020.