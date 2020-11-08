Ward, Jimmie Lee
September 22, 1949 - November 6, 2020
Jimmie Lee Ward, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Centre Friends Meeting in Greensboro. The family will receive friends before the service at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel from 10:00 am till 11:30 am.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Addie Rebecca Ward and Dennis Wesley Ward, and brother, James Ray Ward.
Jimmie is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sandra Cole Ward of the home; his sons, Nicholas (Brandy) and Nathan (Morgan); his grandchildren, Hunter, Willow, Maleah, Cole, and Ember; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jimmie was a loving husband, father, "pawpaw," uncle, and Friend to all. He was the owner of Ward Bros Septic since 1973. He was a graduate of Sumner Highschool and Steed College with a B.A. in Accounting.
He enjoyed telling stories, always lending a hand, fishing, and spending time at Sunset Beach with his family and his dog Mitzi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Centre Friends Meeting c/o West Side Wall Project, P.O. Box 632, Randleman, NC 27317.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Authora Care of Guilford County.
Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Ward family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 8, 2020.