Bullock, Christel



Christel Bullock, 91, passed peacefully on November 4, 2020. Christel was predeceased by her husband and soulmate, Leon K. Bullock, in 1995.



Born in Berlin, Germany, Christel survived WW II and the U.S. Berlin Airlift in 1948/49, immigrating to the United States in 1951, and becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1959. She retired from Guilford College in 1991 after 27 years from several administrative



departments. Her tenacity and ingenuity were something to behold. Christel taught English for the Foreign Born for seven years and was a longtime member of the Carolina Association of Translators and Interpreters (CATI); the Guilford College Art Appreciation Club; and the Greensboro Senior Hiking Club. Christel faithfully attended Eastern Music Festival since 1963 and donated her time to a variety of organizations over the years. She served as a volunteer at the Maternity Admissions Desk at the Women's Hospital; in the office of the Greensboro Shepherd Center; Greensboro Arts Council; and taught yoga for the Shepherd Center for many years. Christel was an avid bluebird lover and delighted in watching the bird activity on her balcony. She also took pleasure in annual world-wide travels.



Moving into Friends Homes in 2012, Christel engaged right away in staying busy with new-found friends and joining important committees in meaningful positions, all of which she enjoyed greatly. She loved to play and teach card games twice a week and was outspoken on many issues. Christel is survived by her daughter Karen, her three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who were the sparkle in her eyes.



Christel truly was one of a kind. She has lovingly willed her body to science at the Duke University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christel's memory can be made to Friends Homes Guilford Residents Assistance Fund, 925 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2020.