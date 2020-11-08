Moore, Mary Jewel Mowery
November 17, 1918 - November 5, 2020
Mary Jewel Mowery Moore, almost reached the glorious age of 102 before she went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407. She will lie-in state from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel and also from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, prior to the graveside service.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Rawleigh A. Moore; Carl C. and Bessie Mowery Osborne, who lovingly parented her through her childhood and beyond; her sister and Best Friend, Mary Ann Osborne Maxwell (Bob); brothers, Tommy Younts (Donavee), C.C. Osborne (Mary Cleo), Herman L. Osborne (Jean), Clyde Mowery (Martha), Fred Mowery (Della); and great-grand, Jim Maxwell.
Loving and still cherishing her memory include her daughter, Mary Elizabeth "LAM," "LAMchop," "Sassy" Moore; grandson, William Russell "Max" Maxwell and his wife Dr. Tanya Maxwell; great-grands, Neal Maxwell and Katy McCombs (Josh); granddaughter, Patricia Owens (Keith); and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the favorite charity or church of one's choice.
Special thanks to all Healthcare workers and the staff at Gordon Hospice House.
Mother, Our Aunt May, was a devoted servant to her Lord and Savior and was a charter member of the original Calvary Baptist Church of Greensboro, then became a member of Sixteenth St. Baptist Church, and attended Emmanuel Wesleyan Church. She worked for Blue Bell (Wrangler), VP Corporation for 48 years. Mary was well known for her delicious cooking, especially for her white cakes, (her scratch-made coconut cakes, could have been world renowned). Regardless, whatever she was preparing, it was always fantastic and you were never allowed to leave her home hungry. She was always up for an adventure. Her family and friends always jokingly said her middle name was "Go," if anyone ever said, "you want to go" she was already in the car! Mary kept and immaculate home and was a gracious host. Mother, Our Aunt Mary, We will miss you unbearably! Until we are reunited again, you will forever be in our hearts.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 8, 2020.