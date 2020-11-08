Harrell, Jr., Paul H.
March 27, 1941 - November 5, 2020
Paul Hooker Harrell, Jr., 79, died peacefully on November 5th at Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, DE. He was born in Greensboro, NC to Lucy Neal Brooks Harrell and Paul Hooker Harrell Sr. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and began his professional career in sales in the textile industry in New York City. Later in Delaware he specialized in the non-profit community focusing on children's education.
He was the former Chairman of the Board of the Rodel Foundation, a member of the Board of Trustees of St. Andrews School, on the Advisory Board of Christiana Hospital and Nemours Health and Prevention Services, former Chairman of the investment committee of the Delaware Community Foundation and co-founder of Social Venture Partners. One of Paul's greatest passions was education reform. He worked in the Markell administration as Director of public/private partnerships at the Department of Education and was instrumental in bringing Teach for America to the state. One of his proudest roles was serving as founding chairman of the board of Delaware College Scholars program (DCS) which was created to help high-achieving public school students succeed in competitive four-year colleges and universities, no matter their backgrounds. Paul was dogged in his belief that DCS should reach as many learners as possible and he dedicated his last working years to ensuring that happened.
It would be impossible to describe all that Paul meant to so many people. Suffice to say, if you knew Paul you knew that he had an unwavering moral compass and endless strength and courage to stand up for what was right. He had an incredible sense of humor, an infectious laugh and an unforgettable smile. He was the first one to call if it was your birthday or anniversary and especially if times were hard. Paul loved meeting new people from all walks of life, indeed one of his greatest gifts was that he could connect with anyone no matter what their background. He was a mentor to many and a friend to all. He cherished his family and was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved nothing more than planning family vacations and getting his kids and grandkids together for fun and family time. His friends and family meant everything to him and gave his life purpose. Perhaps the best and most lasting way to remember Paul is on the dance floor, moving to the beat of his own drum and calling out to anyone who could hear "C'mon, man! Let the good times roll!" We love you, Paul. We were the lucky ones.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Lucy Neal Brooks Harrell, Paul Hooker Harrell Sr., brother, Frank Brooks Harrell and granddaughter Jane Morrison Moore Harrell.
Surviving him are wife Margaret Thouron Harrell; daughter, Piper Brooks Harrell (Pete Goetz); and son, Michael Polk Harrell (Jane); 6 grandchildren; brother, Neal Brooks Harrell (Carolyn) of Chapel Hill, NC; cousins F. A. Brooks, III (Jo) and Joan Brooks Sullivan, along with their children and grandchildren.
There will be a Family Service at Green Hill Cemetery in Greensboro, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a future scholarship fund in Paul's name at Delaware College Scholars.
Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services
515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 8, 2020.