Keen, Jr., Walter Earl
March 15, 1929 - November 6, 2020
Walter Earl Keen, Jr. of Greensboro, passed away on November 6, 2020 at Heartland Living & Rehab, where he had been a resident for the past 4 years. Earl was born on March 15, 1929 in Wilmington, NC, to Walter E. Keen, Sr., and Mary Anne Taylor Keen. Earl had been a dispatcher with the NC Highway Patrol, and spent many years in research and development in the manufacturing business. He was retired from the Army National Guard, and was a retired reserve officer with the Greensboro PD.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marjorie; his parents; brother William Craig, and grandson Bill Witty, Jr. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Bill Witty of Greensboro, whom he resided with for 11 years prior to entering Heartland, very special granddaughter and his pride and joy, Desire' Witty; daughter and son-in- law, Martha and Gene Perry of Fresno, CA; 3 granddaughters, and 3 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all of the staff and employees of Heartland Living and Rehab for the kind and loving care their dad received as a resident. A special thank you to Whitney Poole, his Nurse Practitioner with OptumCare, who always went well beyond her duties in the care she gave to our dad; Joann Gibson, whose love and compassion for daddy and our family has been immeasurable; Roger Batts, thank you so much for becoming the friend my daddy needed. Thank you for sharing your love of history and Wilmington with daddy. You were like a son to him. And thank you to Rachel, Deborah, Marnita, Angela, and the rest of South Hall, and all of the therapy staff. Your love for our dad made him feel like family, and gave us a wonderful sense of peace, knowing he was in such excellent hands.
For those who wish to pay their respects, Mr. Keen will lie in state from 12:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020, at Hanes Lineberry, Sedgefield location. As per Earl's wishes, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Hall or to the charity of one's choice
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 8, 2020.