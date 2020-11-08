Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dr. Tommy Steele Jr.
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
STEELE, JR., Dr. Tommy

June 20, 1932 - October 29, 2020

"Dear Ones, I would like to have a celebration of life. The service will be happy—No tears, but rejoicing in "absent from the body, present with the Lord." By all means, just a time of praise.

"Real Life is Just Beginning. This is the way it should be for a Christian. Amen."

A Celebration of Life will be held in praise to the Lord for His wonderful blessings in life on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3 pm at Faith Bible Fellowship (1905 Garner Glen Dr - Raleigh).

For his full tribute, please visit www.MitchellatRMP.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Faith Bible Fellowship
1905 Garner Glen Dr. in Raleigh
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Dear Jennifer this is John wilder from food lion. I just wanted to give you my deepest condolences on the passing of your dad. He was a very sweet man who without a doubt showed the love of God everywhere he went. Rest assured that your dad is in the presence of the Almighty God. IL always remember his warm and loving heart. Please let me know if there's anything you need. Love you always John wilder
John Wilder
Friend
November 1, 2020