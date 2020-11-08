Clendenin, Janie Voyd LoweryMay 31, 1925 - November 4, 2020Janie Voyd Lowrey Clendenin, age 95, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmommy, Sister, and Woman of Christ.Janie was raised on a farm by the late Coy and Ina Lowrey in Oak Ridge, NC. She was a middle child with two sisters (Marie and Billie) and two brothers (Sam and Thad Moore).She married the love of her life and best friend, Ralph Thomas Clendenin in 1948. They provided a loving and warm home for their two boys, Ralph "Tommy" Clendenin Jr and Mitch Clendenin. Janie has five grandchildren, Coy, Katie, Megan, Kendra, and Whittney. Along with three great grandchildren, Kynsley, Coy Jr, and Laila. She leaves behind many other special family members and friends.Janie and Ralph shared a love and passion for golf and built Walnut Wood Golf Course, Julian, NC, in 1971. Her enthusiasm for golf allowed her to play many courses in many states with friends and family, including being the first female ever to play in The Cardinal Amateur. She impacted many lives by coaching golf, greeting friends with a smile, and ranging at Walnut Wood, until its closing in 2016. She also enjoyed cooking, dancing, planting flowers, painting, playing tennis, and eating at Cracker Barrel. Rarely did you see Janie wearing any color but pink. Pink was her favorite color. She loved watching sports, all sports, the TV was always on a sports channel. You would often find her in the kitchen admiring the birds out of her window, especially hummingbirds and cardinals.Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, which is how she spent her final days. The family is at peace knowing she is reunited with the love of her life and son, walking with our Heavenly Father, and we will one day see her again.The family extends its deepest appreciation to Brenda, Geraldine, Rita, and AuthoraCare Hospice for the love and care you helped provide for Miss Janie.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations go to AuthoraCare Collective Hospice, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. We all know how much Janie loved Hummingbirds and golf, so all who wish to honor this amazing lady are invited to hang a hummingbird feeder at their home or go enjoy a round of golf.Unfortunately, due to the challenges of Covid-19 a private service with immediate family only will take place Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at Alamance Presbyterian Church.A floating Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 between the hours of 11am to 4pm at 3165 Alamance Church Road, Julian, NC 27283. The family will receive friends for Brunswick stew. Please wear masks and observe social distancing.Forbis and Dick North Elm Street1118 North Elm St., Greensboro, NC