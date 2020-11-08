Hartman, Charles "Chuck" Foster



Chuck Hartman, 85, of Blacksburg, VA, died November 2, 2020. He was born in Gastonia, NC on December 20, 1934 and was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ellen, and stepdaughter Melinda Ann Teague.



Chuck is survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Hartman; Ellen's brother, Ronald Estridge (Cynthia); Ellen's sisters, Nancy Moss and Suzanne Rhodes (Bob); and also by several nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by lifelong friends, Jay Phillips and Billy Sorrell. Chuck was blessed to be loved and cared for by so many—from the Hokie Nation to the High Point University community and beyond.



Chuck was a baseball coach for nearly 50 years: 28 seasons at Virginia Tech and 21 seasons at High Point University. In 1992, he became the ninth baseball coach in Division I history to win 1,000 games and in 2006, he retired as the all-time winningest coach in Virginia Tech history in any sport. There were international stages too. Chuck served as an assistant on several U.S. national teams, including one that played in the World Amateur Championships in Cuba. Coach Hartman finished his baseball career with 1,444 wins and was inducted into eight Halls of Fame.



Chuck liked to tell jokes and laugh, and he liked to make other people laugh. He enjoyed life.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Chuck's life will not be held until the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blacksburg Battles Cancer (c/o 1064 Clubhouse Drive, Blacksburg VA 24060).



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 8, 2020.