Terrell, Nellie Jo Elmore
January 11, 1936 - November 7, 2020
Nellie Jo Elmore Terrell, 84, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Beacon Place.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 9, at Northwest Baptist Church Cemetery. Pandemic guidelines will apply.
Nellie was born on January 11, 1936 the daughter of the late William and Bessie Burgess Elmore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh Terrell and a daughter Ellen Whorton.
Surviving are children Connie Carter, Cindi Frye, and Donna Atkins; sisters Peggy and Lou; grandchildren Joshua Lawrence, Ashley Woooten, Brooke Atkins, Chrissy McLawhon, Hollie Atkins, Justin Sechrest, Jeannie Sechrest and Colby Carter; and 14 great grandchildren.
The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 7027 Albert Pick Rd, Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Terrell family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 8, 2020.