Welder, David Allen



April 17, 1945 - November 1, 2020



David Allen Welder was born in Lawrence, Kansas to Basil Quay and Florence Emerson Welder. He was raised in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania. He graduated Vanderbilt University in 1967, and became a computer programmer back when computers took up entire rooms. He moved to North Carolina in 1978. He was a lover of all things sports, but most especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and major league baseball. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, hiking, and long walks on beaches. David was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his brother Paul Welder, sister Linda Welder, his three children, Rebecca Mitchell, Eric Welder, and Jennifer Johnson, and (lucky number) seven grandchildren, Emily, Joseph, Zaire, Bryce, Kayla, Isabelle, and Savannah. He will be dearly missed.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to A Simple Gesture of Greensboro.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 10, 2020.